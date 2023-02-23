A fresh magnitude 5.0 earthquake has hit Türkiye's southern Hatay province, according to the country's disaster management agency.

The magnitude 5 tremor hit the Defne district at 1553 GMT (6.53 pm local time) at a depth of 9.76 kilometres (6 miles), according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

Hatay Governor Rahmi Dogan said a few buildings, which were already damaged from the previous quakes, collapsed.

There were no injuries or people trapped in the debris according to initial reports, he added.