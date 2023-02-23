TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Fresh magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes Türkiye's Hatay
The latest tremor was centred in the Defne district of southern Hatay province.
Fresh magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes Türkiye's Hatay
There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties. / AA
February 23, 2023

A fresh magnitude 5.0 earthquake has hit Türkiye's southern Hatay province, according to the country's disaster management agency.

The magnitude 5 tremor hit the Defne district at 1553 GMT (6.53 pm local time) at a depth of 9.76 kilometres (6 miles), according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

Hatay Governor Rahmi Dogan said a few buildings, which were already damaged from the previous quakes, collapsed.

There were no injuries or people trapped in the debris according to initial reports, he added.

Recommended

On Monday, a magnitude 6.4 quake jolted Hatay, killing six people, just two weeks after powerful tremblors hit Türkiye’s southern and southeastern region.

At least 43,556 people have died in Türkiye due to the twin earthquakes centred in the southern Kahramanmaras province on February 6. 

Over 13 million people in 11 Turkish provinces were affected.

READ MORE:Live updates: Türkiye starts clearing quake rubble as toll surpasses 43,000

Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years