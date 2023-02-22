WORLD
2 MIN READ
Denmark to send dozens of mobile homes for Türkiye quake victims
The housing units, provided by the Danish Emergency Management Agency, are designed like camping huts, can accommodate at least four people and have heating and air-conditioning.
Denmark to send dozens of mobile homes for Türkiye quake victims
Denmark says besides stepping up humanitarian relief for the earthquake victims, the EU should also take into account possible long-term implications of February 6 disaster. / AA
February 22, 2023

Denmark is sending 42 mobile housing units for earthquake victims in Türkiye, according to a Danish news report.

The Danish Emergency Management Agency is arranging the transport of the mobile house to the earthquake-hit region of Türkiye, the organisation’s chief Jens Oddershede told the Copenhagen-based news agency Ritzau.

“We have had good experiences with these housing units. We have previously sent some to Ukraine, where we are very sure they have been useful,” Oddershede said.

The housing units are similar to camping huts, can accommodate at least four people, and have heating and air-conditioning, Ritzau reports.

Denmark earlier called for closer cooperation between the EU and Türkiye following the deadly February 6 earthquakes, which have now claimed over 42,300 lives in 11 southern Turkish provinces.

Recommended

The quake also killed more than 5,800 in neighbouring Syria, taking the total death toll from both countries to more than 48,000.

“We, alongside many other European countries, have decided to support Turkey with humanitarian aid. This is time you should prove your friendship,” Foreign Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen told Anadolu news agency at the Munich Security Conference this past Saturday.

The top Danish diplomat said besides stepping up humanitarian relief for the earthquake victims, the EU should also take into account possible long-term implications of this disaster.

READ MORE: Quake survivors risk their lives to recover belongings from damaged homes

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment