A 6.4 magnitude earthquake followed by a 5.8 magnitude aftershock hit Hatay province on February 20 two weeks after the twin earthquakes left tens of thousands dead and affected millions across southern Türkiye and northern Syria.

The Turkish disaster management agency, AFAD, confirmed on February 21 that the latest earthquake caused at least six new deaths and injured 294 people. The earthquake's epicentre was found to be in Hatay's Defne district. It was followed by 90 aftershocks.

The latest tremblor triggered questions about whether it was a fresh earthquake or a giant aftershock linked to the twin quakes of February 6. The scientific community is divided on this matter.

“I believe it is an aftershock. Because the fault starting from Kahramanmaras, which we call the Amanos segment, was broken into Antakya,” said Asen Sabuncu to TRT World, who is an earthquake scientist working on the ground with a team of other scientists.

The afflicted areas have already suffered thousands of tremors in the last two weeks.

According to Sabuncu, Monday's tremor had a powerful acceleration rate as previous ones because of years of high energy accumulation in the earthquake zone.

Monday's earthquake occurred in a significantly shallower part, and as a result of this boundary, it ruptured with what is known as an oblique character, said Sabuncu.

Due to this oblique structure, some geoscientists might have thought of it as a new fault, but this type of geometry change can be observed at fault boundaries all the time, Sabuncu added.

Such geometry can also be witnessed in fault segments in North Anatolian Fault in the Sea of Marmara because transform faults require this type of geometry, he said.

The typical behavior of aftershocks is usually explained with two principles. The first, known as Omori's Law, predicts that the majority of shocks will occur right after an earthquake and gradually decrease in frequency over time. The other is known as Bath's Law, which indicates that on average, the biggest aftershock is around 1.2 magnitudes smaller than the primary earthquake.

