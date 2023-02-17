TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Historical Virgin Mary Church in Hatay damaged in earthquake
While none of its 130 residents lost their lives during the earthquakes, the church, which is located in the village of Vakifli, was partially damaged.
Historical Virgin Mary Church in Hatay damaged in earthquake
The outer walls of the church were partially damaged, as were the village school and some of its houses.
February 17, 2023

The Church of Virgin Mary, located in a village in southern Türkiye inhabited by Armenian-origin Turkish citizens, has been partially damaged in the back-to-back earthquakes that shook southern Türkiye last week.

With a drone, Anadolu took photographs of the village, Vakifli, where the Armenian Catholic church is located, in the province of Hatay.

While none of its 130 residents lost their lives during the earthquakes, the outer walls of the church, which is one of the symbols of the village, were partially damaged, as were the village school and some of its houses.

The Moses Tree, registered as a monumental tree in 1981 and believed to have been planted by the Prophet Moses and grown with the "water of immortality," did not suffer damage in the quakes.

Inside, outside damage

Recommended

Berc Kartun, the administrative head of Vakifli, told Anadolu that they were caught asleep during the earthquake and awoke with a strong jolt.

Vakifli is one of the rare places where nobody died due to the tremors, Kartun said. "I'm extending my condolences to all of Türkiye, and hope for a speedy recovery."

"Damage occurred inside and outside of the historical church in our village. When we saw the scenes in Hatay, we were grateful for our own situation," he said. "We feel heartbroken when we see the destroyed buildings and the people who were pulled out of the rubble."

Noting that six people from the Armenian community lost their lives in the city centre of Hatay, Kartun said the Turkish state met all their needs by sending blankets and provisions since the first day of the disaster.

He also conveyed his gratitude for all the aid that has been sent and already arrived in the area from all around Türkiye.

READ MORE: Why does earthquake prediction remain impossible?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years