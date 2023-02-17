As the cold season was approaching, Iranian authorities confidently boasted that European countries, rattled by the omission of the Russian natural gas supplies from the global markets, would turn to them for discounted gas, and that deprivation would give Iran the upper hand to set preconditions for the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

State media and pundits brandished a “harsh winter” for the Europeans when their dire need of the new gas providers would be out in the open. Europe survived the winter by working out alternative suppliers, including Algeria, Azerbaijan, Norway and the Netherlands, and never felt compelled to bypass or dilute the sanctions to purchase the Iranian gas.

But Iran experienced one of the most excruciating winters of recent times marked by massive outages and disruption to the supply of gas to households. On social media, Iranians quipped out of despair that the harsh winter which was supposed to befall Europe has instead haunted their own country.

The energy crisis that Iran is facing is a sign of a broader malaise, which many analysts point to as bad governance and frequent foreign policy failures.

The nation has been segregated from the outside world and the institutions wielding power are not accountable, so poor decisions affecting millions of people are made with no oversight. The casualties of these decisions are higher in the energy sector, especially because of their environmental side effects.

“As long as the political system remains in power, we expect a worsening situation that does not invite investment but encourages capital flight,” said Mahdi Ghodsi, an economist at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies.

“The rundown infrastructure resembles a war-torn country or a least developed economy, which cannot supply the needed services for citizens. According to the new figures on GDP per capita, Iran can no longer be considered as a middle-income country, but as a low-income country,” Ghodsi told TRT World.

In December 2022, the minister of petroleum warned that Iran should attract $240 billion investment in its oil and gas sector so that it doesn’t become an official energy importer in the next eight years.

The current state of Iran’s foreign relations, characterised by tensions with several neighbouring countries and continued hostilities with the West, doesn’t promise that substantial investment is going to happen, at least by reliable international creditors and firms.

“There is a major need for technology, investments and capabilities, all not available. The only way out of this is to change the current political, strategic views of the regime, and open up to the West and Arab world, as both can provide all that is needed,” said Cyril Widdershoven, an energy market expert and founder of the Verocy consultancy in the Netherlands, told TRT World.

“Without this, Iran will survive, and even the regime, but the situation will be hard even if all is being done to confront it.”

‘Lack of economic foresight’