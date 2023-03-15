China, the world’s second-biggest economy and military power after the US, has emerged as the biggest foil to Washington’s hegemony, recently brokering an unexpected normalisation deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the two staunch rivals of the Middle East.

Under Xi Jinping, who received an unprecedented third term as the communist party-led country’s president, China is also seeking a more active role in the Ukraine conflict than staying on the sidelines.

But how does its active role in the Ukraine war play out? Some believe that China might play the peacemaker role in the conflict, while others point to recent indications coming from Washington, which claims that Xi might be preparing to provide military aid to close friend Putin.

“They are strongly considering providing lethal assistance to Russia,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month, citing the country’s intelligence sources. China denied the US assertion calling it “speculation”.

But experts doubt that the Asian giant would arm Russia in a substantial manner, as Beijing does not see any real benefit from sending heavy weapons to Russia at the expense of antagonising the West against China, which has strong commercial interests with Europe and the US.

“I would expect China to be very careful about arming Russia. I do not anticipate the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) embarking on an active policy to send weapons,” says Charlie Parton, a prominent expert on Chinese politics and the EU’s former First Councillor on China.

“But it is possible that some small quantities of useful Chinese items will find their way to Russia through the agency of Chinese companies. If these are exposed and publicised, the CCP will deny knowledge,” Parton tells TRT World.

Balancing act

Andreas Krieg, a defence analyst and a senior lecturer at the School of Security Studies at King’s College London, Royal College of Defence Studies, also thinks China will pursue a balancing act in its Ukraine policy without aggressively backing Russia.

“China can think about how it can support the Russian war effort more actively, even in the military domain, without directly delivering lethal aid,” Krieg tells TRT World. Krieg believes China would prefer going with softer options like investing in the Russian military industry to directly arming Moscow against Kiev.

“They could export blueprints and know-how to Moscow to allow them to build some of the weapons systems in Russia,” Krieg says, adding that it would allow China to maintain “nominal disassociation” on military support to Russia.

“So this is probably a more likely scenario where China will find a way to stay short of further antagonising the West while increasing its support for military and defence efforts in Russia,” Krieg adds.

The Chinese would not mind a prolonged conflict, even making sure that the war does not stop for the time being because Beijing benefits from the status quo, according to the military analyst. In this sense, staying neutral in the Ukraine conflict will serve Chinese interests in the long term, he says.

Both Russia and NATO, fierce competitors against China, are depleting their resources and consuming their bandwidth in Ukraine to achieve their objectives, says Krieg. The West-Russia confrontation in Ukraine has created a good opportunity for China to “get on with doing whatever it wants to do, building up its military and its international and global influence,” the analyst observes.

Even though some might argue that the Chinese might want to tip the balance a little bit in favour of Russia if Moscow was on the brink of failing or losing the war in Ukraine, that’s not currently the case, Krieg says.

In recent months, Russia appears to have the upper hand in the conflict – from Bakhmut to other eastern Ukrainian areas.