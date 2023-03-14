Russia developed its military doctrine on November 2 1993, two years after the collapse of the Soviet Union. An inward-looking policy that mainly focused on keeping forces that sought to destabilise the Russian Federation through armed violence in check, the doctrine was changed seven years later soon after Vladimir Putin came to power in Russia as Prime Minister in 1999.

On April 21 2000, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new doctrine, which shunned the previous non-aggressive military approach and adopted a strong nuclear posture.

The main highlight of the 2000 doctrine was Russia's decision to deploy nuclear weapons in times of war.

One of the significant passages of the doctrine read: “The Russian Federation reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in response to the use of nuclear and other mass destruction weapons—weapons [used] against Russia and its allies—as well as in response to a large–scale conventional aggression in critical situations for Russia and its allies”.

Since then, Russia under Putin has revised its military doctrine on several occasions– the most recent one to be approved by Putin was in 2021.

Unlike the previous doctrine, the latest one explicitly describes the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as a threat to the security of the Russian state and its allies.