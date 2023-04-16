WORLD
3 MIN READ
Colombia's FARC dissidents group EMC ready for May peace talks
At president Petro's initiative, a six-month ceasefire has been in place with FARC dissidents and other armed groups since January 1.
Colombia's FARC dissidents group EMC ready for May peace talks
Last week, the government said the peace process with EMC was being "consolidated." / AFP
April 16, 2023

An armed dissident group of Colombia's disbanded FARC guerrillas has said it was "ready" to start peace talks with the government from May 16.

"We are announcing to the world that our delegates to the dialogue table with the Colombian government... are ready for May 16," said the EMC dissident grouping on Sunday, which rejected a 2016 peace deal that disarmed the FARC.

Speaking at a meeting of EMC leaders, spokeswoman Angela Izquierdo added: "We hope the official installation of the table can be realized."

EMC top leaders have been meeting on a farm in the southern San Vicent e del Caguan region since the start of April, including consultations with local communities under EMC control, to plot a strategy for peace negotiations.

They included Ivan Mordisco, who the government erroneously claimed to have killed last year.

Petro's 'total peace' plan

Recommended

Some dissidents rejected the 2016 peace agreement that led to the dissolution of Latin America's most fearsome guerrilla group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), while others later returned to the fold after failing to integrate into civilian life.

Colombia's first-ever leftist President Gustavo Petro, in office since last August, has pursued negotiations with FARC dissidents and other armed groups that have continued a bloody war over drug and illegal mining resources.

Petro came to power with plans to bring "total peace" to a country scarred by decades of violence.

At Petro's initiative, a six-month ceasefire has been in place with FARC dissidents and other armed groups since January 1.

Last week, the government said the peace process with EMC was being "consolidated."

The EMC is estimated to have about 3,000 fighters operating mainly in the Amazon, on the Pacific coast and near the border with Venezuela.

READ MORE: Colombia's president announces peace process with FARC rebels

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan: Türkiye's slogan of 'world is bigger than five', a vision for collective future
Singapore to sanction illegal Israeli settlers, ready to recognise Palestinian state
Egypt’s Sisi pardons prominent activist Alaa Abdel Fattah after years in prison
US turns 'Department of War' into a black hole for journalistic access: report
Putin: Russia to honour nuclear limits for one more year, urges US to follow
Indian IT stocks hit by US H-1B visa crackdown, but clarifications ease initial fears
China says ‘outstanding talents’ welcome after Trump’s $100,000 visa fee
At least 24 killed, including civilians, in blast at terrorist hideout in northwest Pakistan
Türkiye and Egypt deepen strategic ties with first joint naval exercise in 13 years
By Yusuf Kamadan
Russia, Ukraine exchange accusations over deadly drone attacks in Crimea and Zaporizhzhia
Iranian nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami visits Moscow for talks: Report
Peru enters second day of violent anti-government protests over corruption and new pension law
Mass evacuations in northern Philippines and Taiwan as super typhoon Ragasa nears
Protests against corruption in Manila leave 1 dead, 216 arrested, and over 90 police injured
North Korea's Kim recalls 'fond memories' of Trump, urges US to drop denuclearisation demands
Charlie Kirk praised as 'martyr' in massive Arizona memorial event joined by Trump