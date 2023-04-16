An armed dissident group of Colombia's disbanded FARC guerrillas has said it was "ready" to start peace talks with the government from May 16.

"We are announcing to the world that our delegates to the dialogue table with the Colombian government... are ready for May 16," said the EMC dissident grouping on Sunday, which rejected a 2016 peace deal that disarmed the FARC.

Speaking at a meeting of EMC leaders, spokeswoman Angela Izquierdo added: "We hope the official installation of the table can be realized."

EMC top leaders have been meeting on a farm in the southern San Vicent e del Caguan region since the start of April, including consultations with local communities under EMC control, to plot a strategy for peace negotiations.

They included Ivan Mordisco, who the government erroneously claimed to have killed last year.

Petro's 'total peace' plan