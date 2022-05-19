POLITICS
3 MIN READ
In a first, women referees to officiate men's football World Cup this year
Three women referees and three women assistant referees have been announced by FIFA among 129 officials selected for World Cup duty in Qatar.
In a first, women referees to officiate men's football World Cup this year
This year marks the first time the tournament will be held in the Middle East, and the tournament has been pushed to later in the year than is typical to avoid the region’s summer heat. / AFP
May 19, 2022

For the first time ever there will be women referees at a men's World Cup finals after FIFA revealed the list for the quadrennial showpiece to be hosted later this year by Qatar.

France's Stephanie Frappart, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita are among the 36 match referees.

Brazil's Neuza Back, Mexico's Karen Diaz Medina and American Kathryn Nesbitt have been included in the 69 assistant referees.

The three women referees and three women assistant referees were among the 129 officials selected for World Cup duty by FIFA on Thursday.

France's Frappart already worked men’s games in World Cup qualifying and the Champions League, after handling the 2019 Women’s World Cup final. She also refereed the final of the men's French Cup this month.

READ MORE:FIFA unveils Qatar World Cup schedule, Germany to face Spain in group stage

Recommended

'Quality counts, not gender'

"We are very happy that...we have been able to call up female match officials for the first time in the history of a FIFA World Cup," said FIFA Referees Committee chairman Pierluigi Collina.

"This concludes a long process that began several years ago with the deployment of female referees at FIFA men's junior and senior tournaments.

"In this way, we clearly emphasise that it is quality that counts for us and not gender. I would hope that in the future, the selection of elite women's match officials for important men's competitions will be perceived as something normal and no longer as sensational."

All match officials for the finals will participate in early summer in seminars in Asuncion, Madrid and Doha.

"We can't eliminate all mistakes, but we will do everything we can to reduce them," said Massimo Busacca, FIFA's Director of Refereeing.

READ MORE:FIFA: Brazil, Argentina must play abandoned World Cup qualifier

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar