Two new studies from researchers at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine suggest that breakthrough Covid-19 cases “resulting in infections, hospitalisations and deaths” are “significantly more likely” in cancer and Alzheimer’s patients.

People suffering from cancer and Alzheimer’s disease are often more susceptible to infection in general, the researchers say. They are also the US population’s most vulnerable to severe health outcomes from Covid-19.

In the United States alone, the total of Covid deaths has surpassed one million people, whereas in the world there have been more than six million deaths from the pandemic.

What are Covid-19 infection rates in cancer patients?

Researchers published a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Oncology that went through electronic health records to find out how prevalent Covid-19 was in vaccinated patients with cancer, looking at the number of infections, hospitalisations and mortality rates.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains that “since vaccines are not 100 percent effective at preventing infection, some people who are fully vaccinated will still get COVID-19,” defining vaccine breakthrough infection as “an infection of a fully vaccinated person.”

The research team looked at twelve kinds of cancer: bladder, breast, colorectal, endometrial, hematologic, kidney, liver, lung, pancreatic, prostate, skin, and thyroid.

The cancer patients in the study received vaccinations between December 2020 and November 2021 and had not been infected with Covid-19 before they received their shots. The control group consisted of vaccinated individuals who did not have cancer.

Overall, the researchers went through the records of more than 636,000 vaccinated patients, including more than 45,000 with cancer, comparing breakthrough Covid-19 infections between subjects with cancer and without, “matching for comorbidities, social determinants of health, age and gender, and other demographics,” a news release announces.

"This study showed significantly increased risks for COVID-19 breakthrough infection in vaccinated patients with cancer, especially those undergoing active cancer care, with marked variations among specific cancer types,” says Rong Xu, professor of biomedical informatics at the School of Medicine and coauthor of this study.

According to the news release, the team found that: