Described as “a global biosecurity threat”, the Henipavirus family of pathogens are highly contagious that can cause deaths in humans, animals and mammals.

In a major scientific breakthrough, scientists have found a countermeasure to contain the virus from spreading further.

Researchers have come up with a cocktail of four manufactured antibodies that taken together are effective at neutralising a virus from the Henipavirus family. The study is published in Proceedings of the Natural Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS).

“Of the five identified Henipavirus strains, Hendra virus and Nipah virus are highly virulent emergent pathogens that cause outbreaks in humans and are associated with high case-fatality ratios,” says the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

A variant of the Hendra virus was identified in two fatally diseased horses and sick bats in Australia showed significant genetic alterations from the original virus – which meant that scientists had to scramble to find out whether and how existing countermeasures acted against it.

The Hendra virus, as well as the Nipah virus, have been responsible for deadly animal and human infection outbreaks in the Eastern Hemisphere. The 2011 Steven Soderbergh film Contagion is based on a hypothetical virus outbreak inspired by the Nipah virus.

In the PNAS study, scientists from Australia and the US analysed several previously developed monoclonal antibodies designed to neutralise the original virus and deemed them effective against the variant. The researchers also designed an additional antibody to add to three others in a potent cocktail that would “leave the virus with minimal ability to further mutate its way out of antibody recognition.”

“These four antibodies can bind simultaneously, which is important for preventing future escaping mutants,” said co-lead study author Kai Xu, assistant professor of veterinary biosciences at The Ohio State University.

“If you have only one or two antibodies, the virus can easily develop a mechanism to escape antibody recognition. If you have more antibodies in a cocktail developed as a therapeutic, it will decrease the chances of an escape mutant by many orders of magnitude.”

Hendra and Nipah viruses are both deadly to humans, horses, pigs and other mammals, and can be transferred between humans and animals (that is, they are zoonotic, like the recent coronavirus pandemic).