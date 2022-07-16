POLITICS
Felix signs off with a bronze at world championships
American Allyson Felix secured bronze as her 19th World Championships medal in the final run of her brilliant career.
"It was very special to be able to run in front of a home crowd for my last race," Allyson Felix said after her win. / Reuters
July 16, 2022

Allyson Felix brought the curtain down on her brilliant career by securing a 19th World Championships medal as the United States took bronze in the 4x400m mixed relay.

Running in her final major championship race before she retires, Felix was cheered on by a sparse home crowd in Eugene, Oregon on Friday as she took the baton for the second leg, but the 36-year-old missed out on a golden farewell after the United States finished third.

The Dominican Republic team of Lidio Andres Feliz, Marileidy Paulino, Alexander Ogando and Fiordaliza Cofil won in a time of 3:09.82 ahead of the fast-finishing Netherlands.

Kimberly Garcia Leon won the first gold medal of the championships in the women's 20km race walk, crossing the line in a time of 1:26:58 to secure a first worlds medal for Peru.

These championships are the first to be staged in the United States.

"I want to dedicate it to all Peruvians, they will be very proud," Garcia Leon said. "This is our country's first medal at the world championships and I hope it won't be the last one."

Poland's Katarzyna Zdzieblo claimed silver and China's Qieyang Shijie took bronze.

In the men's race, Japan's Toshikazu Yamanishi retained his 2019 title after fending off compatriot and Tokyo silver medallist Koki Ikeda over the final few kilometres to cross the line in 1:19:07.

American Fred Kerley posted 9.79 seconds in the men's 100m heats, the fastest-ever heat time in the history of the world championships.

Olympic champion Lamont Jacobs, who has struggled with a thigh injury this year, looked rusty and was shown a rare yellow card for unsporting conduct.

Jamaican long jumper Tajay Gayle's bid to defend his title fell short after he committed three fouls in qualification and missed out on a spot in the final.

The men's hammer throw and women's 10,000m finals will take place on Saturday morning before an action-packed afternoon session headlined by the men's 100m final.

SOURCE:Reuters
