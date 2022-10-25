Diwali, the annual Hindu 'Festival of Lights' began on October 24, 2022. Indians celebrate the holiday that symbolises the victory of light over darkness with much enthusiasm, yet there are times some break the rules to do it.

On October 25, New Delhi was shrouded in toxic smog after overeager revellers defied a firecracker ban.

According to international monitoring company IQAir, harmful PM 2.5 particles surged to 350 on the air quality index –– more than three times the reading a day earlier.

The reading for the particulates –– so tiny they can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream –– is more than 23 times the recommended daily maximum set by the World Health Organization.

The PM 2.5 reading had eased to around 145 by mid-morning, s till nearly 10 times the WHO limit.

A report by IQAir in 2020 found that 22 of the world's 30 most polluted cities were in India.

New Delhi imposed a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers last month and announced that those flouting the ban could face up to six months in jail.

Many of the Indian capital's roughly 20 million residents were still able to get hold of firecrackers, setting them alight into the early hours.