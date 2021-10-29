The Iranian football federation has requested parliament adopt a law that would overturn a ban on women attending matches in stadiums.

"A bill has been proposed to the Islamic national assembly by the Iranian football federation. Once it has been approved, the presence of women will be allowed," secretary general of the football body, Hassan Kamrani Far, said late on Thursday, quoted by a local news agency.

READ MORE: Pakistan sink New Zealand in World Cup 'grudge match'

Iran's parliament is largely dominated by ultraconservatives and religious dignitaries who remain opposed to women attending matches.

Women were refused access to stadia after the 1979 revolution in Iran, officially to protect them from inappropriate male behaviour, but exceptions have been made in recent times for international games.