A Russian luxury brand has melted down a Tesla car in order to create busts of Elon Musk just in time for the holidays. The customisable busts cost $3,220 apiece and as Business Insider regretfully and somewhat facetiously reports, look nothing like the CEO himself.

Caviar’s website describes the item as an “exclusive, extra limited version” of 27 pieces total, and observes that “the desk bust of Elon Musk is no longer just a portrait of the great visionary,” calling it “the quintessence of his progressive inventions and ingenious thoughts.”

The busts are “made from the metal that was used to make the Tesla Model 3” and the 27 busts contain one electric car. The granite base has a gold inscription of ‘Elon Musk’ on it in 24 karat gold.

"These new items embody the soul of Elon Musk and, therefore, they will bring their owners the success and creativity of this outstanding individual," wrote company founder Sergey Kitov in a news release.

Head of Marketing Dmitrey Stoliarov tells Business Insider that the inspirational statuette is made from the metal of a blue Tesla Model 3, which Reuters reports has a starting price in Russia of around $58,000.