Russia’s luxury brand Caviar offers bust of Elon Musk, made from a Tesla
Russian luxury brand Caviar’s bust of Elon Musk doesn’t exactly look like him.
November 29, 2021

A Russian luxury brand has melted down a Tesla car in order to create busts of Elon Musk just in time for the holidays. The customisable busts cost $3,220 apiece and as Business Insider regretfully and somewhat facetiously reports, look nothing like the CEO himself.

Caviar’s website describes the item as an “exclusive, extra limited version” of 27 pieces total, and observes that “the desk bust of Elon Musk is no longer just a portrait of the great visionary,” calling it “the quintessence of his progressive inventions and ingenious thoughts.”

The busts are “made from the metal that was used to make the Tesla Model 3” and the 27 busts contain one electric car. The granite base has a gold inscription of ‘Elon Musk’ on it in 24 karat gold.

"These new items embody the soul of Elon Musk and, therefore, they will bring their owners the success and creativity of this outstanding individual," wrote company founder Sergey Kitov in a news release.

Head of Marketing Dmitrey Stoliarov tells Business Insider that the inspirational statuette is made from the metal of a blue Tesla Model 3, which Reuters reports has a starting price in Russia of around $58,000.

Recommended

The sculpture’s likeness - or lack thereof - of Musk was crafted by a 3D artist hired by Caviar, Business Insider reports. “We didn’t download it from the internet,” Stoliarov says.

Stoliarov defended the discrepancy between the bust design and the billionaire’s appearance to Business Insider, saying "Our artist did not pursue the goal of creating photographic accuracy. He created an image of the inventor in which all his achievements and inventions are reflected."

Caviar is primarily known for pricey cellphone designs, such as a diamond encrusted ‘Terradiamond’ iPhone 13 that sells for $49,240 of which there are only 18 in existence, to the relatively less expensive ‘Assassin’ iPhone 12 with a Blackened titanium and textured carbon case, that sells for $6,110.

Caviar’s famous clients include filmmaker Nikita Mikhalkov, musician Fred Durst, and actor Steven Seagal, among others.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
