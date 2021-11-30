First came the announcement, in January 2020, that robots made from frog skin and heart cells are alive – the world’s first ‘living robots.’

Now comes the announcement that these living robots, ‘Xenobots’, can reproduce.

A news release by the University of Vermont announces that “scientists have discovered an entirely new form of biological reproduction — and applied their discovery to create the first-ever, self-replicating living robots.”

These “computer-designed and hand-assembled” organisms do not reproduce by laying eggs, or bonding in pairs resulting in a pregnancy.

The study’s authors write “Like the other necessary abilities life must possess to survive, replication has evolved into many diverse forms: fission, budding, fragmentation, spore formation, vegetative propagation, parthenogenesis, sexual reproduction, hermaphroditism, and viral propagation.”

Well, Xenobots do none of these things.

Instead, they “swim out into their tiny dish, find single cells, gather hundreds of them together, and assemble ‘baby’ Xenobots inside their Pac-Man-shaped ‘mouth’ — that, a few days later, become new Xenobots that look and move just like themselves,” Brown explains.

Brown writes that, “And then these new Xenobots can go out, find cells, and build copies of themselves. Again and again.”

Joshua Bongard, a computer scientist and robotics expert at the University of Vermont who co-led the new research, says “With the right design — they will spontaneously self-replicate.”

The results of the new research are featured in the December 7, 2021 issue of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The authors discuss ‘kinematic replication’ of the Xenobots in the paper, marvelling that this new version of replication has taken no time to evolve at all: “We find that synthetic multicellular assemblies can also replicate kinematically by moving and compressing dissociated cells in their environment into functional self-copies. This form of perpetuation, previously unseen in any organism, arises spontaneously over days rather than evolving over millennia.”