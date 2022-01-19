When germs such as bacteria and fungi develop the ability to defeat the drugs designed to kill them, antibiotic resistance happens. That is bad news, as the germs continue to grow.

Researchers writing in the journal Nature Medicine note that “infections with antimicrobial-resistant pathogens are associated with substantial morbidity, mortality and healthcare costs.”

In order to have a positive outcome of an infection, rapid treatment is vital. Yet antimicrobial therapy and dosage need to take into account the pathogens’ drug resistance, and the patient’s age, kidney function, previous medical history and the drugs they are already using at the time they become sick with the pathogen.

It takes up to 72 hours to collect a sample and get a result from a test of the pathogen in a culture to determine the best antibiotic treatments, yet time is of essence when there is a sick patient at hand. This means “for a substantial period of time a patient may be receiving an antimicrobial drug with either too narrow or too broad a spectrum.”

The researchers tried to speed up this diagnostic process by using artificial intelligence. This would allow them to be more specific, picking the right antibiotic at the right dosage for the patient, and thereby reducing the use of broad-spectrum antibiotics. This would also be helpful in “combating the development of antibiotic resistance.”

They made use of data from a publicly available database of mass-spectra profiles of clinical isolates. They developed a “novel machine-learning approach” to predict antimicrobial resistance directly from “matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionisation-time of flight (MALDI-TOF) mass spectra profiles of clinical isolates.”

MALDI uses a laser striking a matrix of small molecules, turning them into gas without fragmenting or decomposing them. “MALDI is appropriate to analyse biomolecules like peptides, lipids, saccharides, or other organic macromolecules.”

“Intelligent computer algorithms search the data for patterns that distinguish resistant bacteria from those that are responsive to antibiotics,” says Caroline Weis, a doctoral student in the biosystems science and engineering department at ETH Zurich and lead author of the study in the journal Nature Medicine.

When doctors can identify significant antibiotic resistance at an early stage, they can arrange antibiotic treatment for the patient quicker – this would help very sick patients.