Two executives of Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, charged under a national security law, have been denied bail, in a case that has drawn international condemnation and stoked fears over media freedoms in the financial hub.

Editor-in-chief Ryan Law, 47, and chief executive Cheung Kim-hung, 59, appeared in West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on charges of "collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security."

Judge Victor So denied them bail.

Three others also arrested Thursday – two Apple Daily senior editors and another executive – have not been charged yet and were released on bail late Friday pending further investigation.

'No fear, fight on'

Crowds gathered at dawn on Saturday outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, some holding yellow umbrellas or wearing Apple Daily T-shirts saying, "No fear, fight on."

"Right now, you can be charged with NSL because of a word or a speech that they didn't like. It’s a big regression,” Lo, 29, a reader of the popular, 26-year-old paper, said.

Founder Jimmy Lai in cell

The Apple Daily has long been one of the most outspoken defenders of civil liberties in Hong Kong. It supported massive protests demanding more democracy in 2019 and has criticised the subsequent crackdown, including the enactment of a national security law last year.

The central government in Beijing has defended the legislation and the crackdown on opposition voices as necessary to restore order and stability. The 2019 protests that challenged Beijing's rule often started as peaceful marches during the day but turned into violent clashes between hard-core demonstrators and police at night.