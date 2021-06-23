Ever-growing human expansion across the globe amidst climate change has brought far-reaching consequences, diminishing natural habitats and disrupting the delicate balance in the relationship between human and animals.

From Australia, Thailand to the US, we look at some of the most recent examples of complex human interaction with animals.

Dead turtles and dolphins on the shores of Sri Lanka

Dozens of turtles and dolphins washed up on Sri Lankan beaches due to chemical poisoning from a container ship that burned for almost two weeks off the country's coast. ,

The Singapore-registered MV X-Press Pearl has been partially submerged off the island nation's coast since early June after an onboard blaze released tonnes of plastic raw materials that swamped local beaches.

"To see these images of dead turtles and dolphins is very distressing for our people," Environment Ministry Secretary Anil Jasinghe said.

"The carcasses that washed up soon after the fire had clear signs of burns from the intense heat of the ship" the minister said.

Mice plague in Australia

After the end of a three-year drought, residents in eastern Australia are experiencing a massive plague of mice. They have seen their crops destroyed, grain silos and barns infested and homes invaded by the rodent that was first introduced to the country by European colonialists.

Skin-crawling videos of writhing rodent masses have been shared around the world along with reports of patients bitten in hospital, destroyed machinery and swarms running across roads en masse.

Mice even caused the evacuation of hundreds of inmates from jail after they gnawed through ceiling panels and wiring.

Australian experts warn that climate change could make such chronic infestations a regular occurence.

China's herd

A herd of elephants that has wandered off its reserve in Yunnan province in China has made headlines around the world, with 3,500 people in their path evacuated from their homes and hundreds of trucks deployed to keep them away from densely populated areas.

State broadcaster CCTV has carried a 24-hour live feed of the migration which began late last year and which has so far cost farmers more than a million dollars in damage to crops.

The space available for China's last remaining native elephant community has gradually shrunk over the years, with the tropical forests replaced with banana, tea or rubber plantations, or used to plant lucrative raw materials for traditional Chinese medicine.

The elephant in the room