On a quiet backstreet in Istanbul’s Uskudar neighbourhood on the Asian side, sits the Istanbul Kite Museum. The museum operates by appointment only, so if you’re there, chances are you already know a little bit about it.

TRT World talked to its founder, Mehmet Naci Akoz, 63, about his lifelong dedication to anything kite-related.

“I was born in Toygar Tepe, in Uskudar. I found out about kites, marbles, and spinning tops there, when I was six or seven years old. Our generation grew up playing games on the street. My acquaintance with kites goes back to those times,” Akoz says.

Akoz points out that establishing the kite museum is “not a sudden decision I made.” He says he has been working with kites since 1980 professionally, making and selling kites to stationery stores and toy stores in the 1980s.

“I participated in a kite festival a newspaper had organised in 1983. I came in first at the kite festival. The newspaper wrote “He came in first – no competition!” But they didn’t give me a prize,” he reminisces, still slightly sore about it. “I asked them why they wouldn’t give me a prize. I mention this specifically because it was a breaking point in my life. I believe it is also a breaking point in Turkish kite history. Everything began there.”

He thought that this was not good practice, and decided to forge his own path: “I asked them why they didn’t give me a prize, and they told me it was a kite festival, and not a competition. Three to five months later it still stuck in my mind, that I came first, and somebody else came second and third, and there should be a competition for kites. So a year later, a week before the newspaper’s kite festival, on April 22, 1984, I organised the first kite competition in Turkey.”

Two years later in 1986, Akoz established the Kite Society. “I wanted to establish an association but I couldn’t [right away] because of procedures,” he says. He notes that he wrote to many international associations asking for help to start his own in Turkey, and received a warm response.

“Ten years later I established the Kite Fliers Association, Eyup Kardes Ucurtmacilar Dernegi, in 1996. We functioned as an NGO. Two years after the association was established I started the Kite Volunteers Club because I was going to schools, giving workshops there.”

In 1998 Akoz submitted a petition to the Ministry of Education, pointing out that kite culture is important and should not be forgotten, that “we were carrying out activities as a club but that was not enough, that it should be part of the curriculum in schools. The governorship got back to us, saying in art classes, that kitemaking could be part of the curriculum within the borders of Istanbul. I gave classes in pilot schools for seven years, about how kites are made, and the history of kite making.”

The Kite Volunteers Club was established in 1998. “And seven years after that, I established the Istanbul Kite Museum,” Akoz says with a smile. “So you may say that the road to the kite museum was a loooong way. When I established the kite museum in 2005 I had been a collector for 19 years. The idea to establish the kite museum did not come to me in 2005, it goes back at least seven eight years.”

“When I first heard there was a kite museum in Japan, I was intrigued,” Akoz says. “I said ‘Wow, these guys have established a kite museum!’ Then I realised other countries also had them. In this time period, I made overseas trips, taking part in international festivals, trying to gather everything I could about kites. Then I realised I had a collection in my hands, however modest it was.”

Akoz decided to start a museum with the materials he had at hand. Even so it took him a few years to do so. In 2005 as the Istanbul Kite Association he and his colleagues made a decision to establish a kite museum. He proudly says that “When I established the museum I had material from six countries and about 500 pieces. Now we have six continents and 39 countries [represented in the collection]. Approximately 3000 pieces.”

Akoz says that the Istanbul Kite Museum is one of the 18 in the world. “It’s the only kite museum in Turkey,” he says proudly. The kite museum has two different display rooms, and a basement space of 350 square metres that accommodates 200 students at a time. According to Akoz, this number was reduced to 60 students during the pandemic.

In addition to the kite museum, there is a kite school, and a kite library on the premises. Akoz notes that they provide half-hour to one-hour programmes for everyone who visits. Visitors have to book ahead, and “we impart our knowledge to them, in an age-appropriate manner, in their reserved time slot.”