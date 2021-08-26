Eight new sacred sites and many figurines were found in and around the Bergama (Pergamon) ancient town near Izmir in Turkey. These terracotta figurines represent the goddess of fertility Kybele, going back 2,200 years.

The wide-scope excavations are being carried out with the collaboration of Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry and the German Archaeological Institute in Bergama ancient city. During the excavations in Bergama, there were five religious areas found within city walls and three outside city walls. In these areas a multitude of fertility goddesses, or mother goddesses, Kybele figurines were found.

“These terracotta figurines were found in pristine natural locations,” says Assoc Prof Guler Ates, Celal Bayar University Archaeology Department faculty member. “The Kybele cult was people wishing for fertility of their lands, for their animals to not die, for their children to be healthy, for births to be easy and healthy,” she tells TRT World.

According to Ates there are hundreds of pieces of baked earth (‘terra cotta’ in Latin) which will be cleaned, with those in good condition going to the Bergama Museum, and those in lesser condition going to storage.

Archaeological sources suggest that while there are elaborate religious structures such as the Temple of Athena dedicated to Greek deities, the public also held religious rites in natural locations and offered sacrifices in the name of Anatolian fertility goddess Kybele. “We have located numerous Kybele figurines in and around Bergama, on mountains, on hills, at water sources, at caves, in many religious areas,” Ates says. “That was the most important belief for the common folk.”

German Archaeological Institute Director Prof Felix Pirson tells Anadolu Agency that the Bergama excavation is a Turkish-German co-production and that more than 100 scientists are working in tandem for the project, from archaeologists to architects.

Pirson tells TRT World that while he has been the excavation director at Bergama since 2006, he has been working at the site since 1991 when he was still a student, and there have been particularly important discoveries during that time, including a necropolis dating back to the Hellenistic to Roman Imperial period.

“Our main research agenda is the relationship between Pergamon and surrounding areas is resources, climate change, human resources,” Pirson says. “Archaeology these days is concerned with questions such as how did the economy function? Where did resources come from? How was the infrastructure? What was the human-environment relationship?” he explains.