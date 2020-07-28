A Malaysian court has sentenced Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak to 12 years in jail and fined him 210 million ringgit ($49.40million) for abuse of power linked to a multi-billion dollar financial scandal at state fund 1MDB.

The court on Tuesday also sentenced him to 10 years in jail on each of three charges of criminal breach of trust and three charges of money laundering for illegally receiving nearly $10 million from former 1Malaysia Development Berhad unit SRC International.

High court judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali ordered that the jail terms should run concurrently. However, the court allowed a stay on jail sentence and fine pending appeal.

Found guilty of all seven charges

Earlier today, the court pronounced former Najib guilty of all seven charges in his first corruption trial over the multibillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB investment fund.

The ruling came five months after a new government took power with Najib's Malay party the biggest bloc in the alliance. His party's shocking election ouster in 2018 was driven by public anger over the 1MDB scandal.

"I find the accused guilty and convict the accused of all seven charges," Judge Mohamad Nazlan Ghazali said after spending two hours to read out his ruling.

Analysts said the ruling would bolster the prosecution’s case in Najib’s other trials and would signal to the business community Malaysia’s legal system has strength in tackling international financial crimes.

READ MORE:The beginning of the end for Malaysia’s Najib Razak

Najib to appeal the verdict

Najib, 67, has promised to appeal. He has said he was misled by rogue bankers and the case against him is political.

“From day one, I have said this is the chance for me to clear my name,”″ he wrote on Facebook late Monday. “After this, we will go to the Court of Appeal. I am ready.”

A scion of one of Malaysia’s most prominent political families, he faces 42 charges in five separate trials and could face years in prison.

The current trial involved a charge of abuse of power, three charges of criminal breach of trust and three money laundering charges.