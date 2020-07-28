It was reportedlast week that Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq issued pardons for a number of Omani dissidents in exile abroad, as part of a push for national unity.

The move was hailed by dissidents’ families and the broader public as an important step to build civic trust as Muscat aims at adopting reforms to tackle the economic crisis it is mired in.

Among the opposition figures said to be pardoned were Muwaya al Rawahi, Nabhan al Hanshi, Mazaher al Ajmi and Saeed Jadad.

However, after TRT World spoke with Nabhan al Hanshi, a different story emerged.

“It is not true how the media has introduced it. There was no Royal Decree,” he said.

“I refused the pardon after I found my name went viral as one of the people who were pardoned.”

Hanshi is the founder of the Oman Centre for Human Rights (OCHR) and a writer based in London. After several arrests due to his articles and advocacy work, he left Oman in 2012 and shuttled between Beirut and Istanbul before claiming asylum in the UK in 2014.

“Personally, no one contacted me from the government to discuss the pardon, as they know that I would not accept it.”

There has been no official statement from any government channels, so claims of pardons being doled out via royal decree have only come through leaks and anonymous sources.

Turki al Balushi, an Omani journalist and Bloomberg correspondent, was one of the first to reveal the news about an amnesty.

Balushi cited his own sources stating that “a pardon has been issued by the Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in favour of a number of Omanis who have been granted asylum in Britain.”

“They were informed by the Omani embassy in London, as the embassy is currently arranging for their return to the Sultanate,” he added.

According to The Arab Weekly, anonymous sources indicated the role of Oman’s ambassador to the UK, Abdulaziz al Hinai, in conveying Haitham’s desire to facilitate reconciliation with opposition figures.

It then emerged that London-based dissident Jadad published a video announcing allegiance and obedience to the Sultan shortly after receiving notification of the pardon and his return was being arranged.

Jadad had been a critic of the Omani government chronicling numerous human rights violations. He was forced into exile after numerous detentions and threats of imprisonment.

Rahawi, who criticised Omani authorities on his blog and YouTube channel, has long been persecuted for his work. He was recently detained by the UAE on charges of defaming the UAE ruling family and was acquitted in 2016.

Hanshi suggested an alternative account to the reports that mention two of the Omani dissidents that have now returned back – Jadad and Rahawi. He disclosed that Ajmi remained in Europe.

“They [Jadad and Rahawi] contacted the [Oman] embassy by themselves, and the embassy told them that they can go back with no restrictions.”

But in order for that to happen, all anti-government posts and videos they had previously published had to be deleted and warnings attached for those who would use or republish such content.

Their safe passage was only granted on the condition they “keep silent and never criticise the monarch or the government,” Hanshi said.

Suppression of dissent

Oman’s crackdown on dissent intensified after demonstrations erupted in January 2011 as part of the Arab Spring revolts that engulfed the region. The protests were driven by demands for political and economic reforms rather than the overthrow of the ruler at the time – the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said.