The UN food agency has appealed for an additional $250 million to provide relief to millions of Zimbabweans as the Covid-19 pandemic bites, and has warned that 60 percent of the population could become "food-insecure."

Zimbabwe is gripped by a climate- and recession-induced economic crisis, its worst in more than a decade, which has seen shortages of foreign currency, medicines and soaring inflation.

The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Thursday the number of food-insecure Zimbabweans will reach 8.6 million by December, which is 60 percent of the population, owing to the combined effects of drought, economic recession and the coronavirus.

The agency required an additional $250 million to support a rapidly expanding emergency operation. In April, the WFP sought $130 million to fund emergency operations until August.

READ MORE:Zimbabwe inflation almost doubles to a 10-year high

'Potential humanitarian catastrophe'