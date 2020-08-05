Drugmakers will likely have tens of millions of doses of coronavirus vaccines in the early part of next year, with production ramping up to a billion doses by the end of 2021, Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious diseases official, has said in a Reuters interview.

Fauci said he is hopeful the world could get past the pandemic that has claimed more than 700,000 lives worldwide by the end of next year with the help of a vaccine.

He said he has not seen any pressure from the White House to announce a successful vaccine close to the November 3 election in the hopes of boosting President Donald Trump's re-election chances.

Fauci said health regulators have promised "they are not going to let political considerations interfere" with the approval of a Covid-19 vaccine and that "safety and efficacy" will be primary considerations.

Fauci's interview with Reuters came on the same day Trump said in an interview with Fox News that the virus is "going away. It will go away like things go away."