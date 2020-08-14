Israel and the UAE have finally made their alliance public with US President Donald Trump announcing that the countries would normalise their relations.

Thursday’s announcement came as no surprise to the most casual observers of the Middle East. For years the relationship between Abu Dhabi and the Israelis was an open secret, with the Gulf state finding itself on the same side as Israel on issues, such as Iran, Libya, the Arab uprisings, and others.

For the Israelis, agreement with the UAE is the latest achievement in their campaign to normalise their dealings with the Arab World.

Until Thursday, just Egypt and Jordan, had normalised relations with Israel, with most Arab states refusing to establish diplomatic relations over Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land and treatment of Palestinians both inside Israel proper and within the occupied territories.

Nevertheless, Israel has pushed hard to find Arab allies, and the efforts are finally bearing fruit.

“I've always believed that we could establish peace with the Arab world and I have been working towards that lofty goal for decades. You may not know it, but I've been doing it all the time in meetings that are publicized and in many that are not.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

These words have come coupled with friendly visits to Arab states by both Netanyahu and senior ministers.

In October 2018, the Israeli prime minister visited the Gulf Arab state of Oman, which he said occurred after “lengthy contacts” between the states.

Even before the normalisation between Israel and the UAE, multiple senior ministers have visited Abu Dhabi, including then-Foreign Minister Israel Katz in 2019.

Arabs at home