California’s apocalyptic cityscapes are no Hollywood production
POLITICS
3 MIN READ
California’s apocalyptic cityscapes are no Hollywood productionThe skies across California have turned dark and orange despite it being daytime –– due to the wildfires, as if in a dystopian film no one wants any part of.
In this image taken with a slow shutter speed, embers light up a hillside behind the Bidwell Bar Bridge as the Bear Fire burns in Oroville, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. / AP
September 10, 2020

People from San Francisco to Seattle woke Wednesday to hazy clouds of smoke lingering in the air, darkening the sky to an eerie orange glow that kept street lights illuminated into midday, all because of dozens of wildfires throughout the US West. Uncontrolled wildfires driven by high winds and unprecedented temperatures raged across the region.

Dozens of large blazes burned in Washington, Oregon and California over the Labor Day holiday weekend, as the thermometer soared. Temperatures in the western part of Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley topped 49 degrees Celsius (121 Fahrenheit).

Fires forced thousands of residents to evacuate their homes and closed several national forests across California. The skies turned into shades of brown, ochre, yellow and orange as blazes ravaged the Bay Area.

Film critic Kevin L Lee compared the atmosphere to the second Blade Runner movie, Blade Runner 2049, a dystopian science fiction film set in the near future.

Whereas editor Meredith Haggerty marveled at how out of hand the situation had gotten, with Covid-19 masks on people’s faces and skies lit orange because of wildfires.

Recommended
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame