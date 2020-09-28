Visit the largest airport museum in the world in Istanbul
POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Visit the largest airport museum in the world in IstanbulAs you wait for your flight at the new Istanbul Airport, you may take in the many civilisations Anatolia has hosted in its thousands of years of history.
Double-headed eagle from Konya’s Seljuk period.
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
September 28, 2020

These days, travellers are advised to appear at airports hours ahead of their flight time due to coronavirus precautions. In Istanbul, this means that one can while away time in a wonderful museum once past customs.

Upstairs, behind the duty free shops, marked by discreet signs, is the Istanbul Airport Museum. It is spread over 1,000 square metres.

According to Anadolu Agency, it was opened on Friday, July 17, 2020. Istanbul Tour Guides Guild President, Sedat Bornovali, recently attended the opening ceremony on September 23 and witnessed how the young museum is slowly filling up with artefacts.

Bornovali says the current exhibition was planned to stay open for only six months, but due to interest and the pandemic making it difficult for many to visit, it has been extended for another six.

According to Bornovali, who is also an assistant professor at Istanbul’s Nisantasi University, the exhibition in place right now, “Treasures of Turkey – Faces of Throne” is a fantastic one, comprising items from various Turkish museums. 

For those with the time to visit, entrance to the museum is free of charge for airport workers, and costs 5 euros for anyone else.

During the ribbon cutting ceremony in July, Culture and Tourism Minister, Nuri Ersoy, says the museum gathers artefacts mirroring all civilizations in Anatolia, Turkey’s heartland, and that “One-third of foreign visitors are coming to Turkey via Istanbul Airport.”

Recommended

Ersoy, as quoted in the AA article, says in 2019 around 15 million people entered Turkey from Istanbul, while another 15 million used it for transit travels.

The museum will create awareness for Anatolian civilizations, especially among transit passengers, he adds.

According to Ersoy, Istanbul has permanent guests visiting once or twice a year, and that is why the museum will change its concept every year.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya points out that the museum is the largest of its kind in the world.

“A total of 316 works of art from 29 museums will be displayed at the museum,” he explains.

“With the most modern technological facilities, we will exhibit the thousands of years of experience of Anatolia and Istanbul, personal belongings of kings and emperors, portraits, the throne of ancestors that once ruled the world,” he says, adding the newly launched museum is the 90th museum in the city.

Thumbnail photo: Double-headed eagle from Konya’s Seljuk period. (Courtesy of Sedat Bornovali)

Headline photo: Ottoman period handwritten manuscript. (Courtesy of Sedat Bornovali)

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame