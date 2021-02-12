The ‘Masks/Associations’ exhibition by the Baksi Museum in Bayburt in northeast Turkey is now being hosted by Contemporary Istanbul Foundation’s exhibition space, Cocoon. Cocoon is located at Fisekhane, in the Zeytinburnu district on the European side of Istanbul.

The exhibition features twenty artists and designers who are commenting on the role of masks in our lives from the past to the present day, and how it has taken over the masses during the pandemic. The exhibition opened on February 11 and will run until April 21, 2021.

“The ‘Masks/Associations’ exhibition conceptualises the mask as protecting, hiding and affecting behaviour based on images, and displays its associations in artists and designers with creative acts,” say the art council behind the exhibition.

The Baksi Art Council consists of Professor Husamettin Kocan, Feride Celik, Banu Carmikli and Ozlem Yalim.

“Masks have existed in our lives throughout history. First we painted ourselves and hid behind masks to protect and camouflage ourselves in wild nature; then we carried out our rituals in pagan rites. ‘Protective’ masks turned into behavioural ones. … Masks today perhaps are on the agenda as never before, at the centre of our daily lives. … We wish for the ‘Masks/Associations’ exhibition to affect viewers such that they come up with new questions, new associations,” the council says.