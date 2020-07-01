WORLD
3 MIN READ
Venezuela to hold parliamentary elections in December
Candidates will contest an expanded number of seats in the new legislature, which will increase from 167 to 277, said Indira Alfonzo, the president of the recently appointed National Electoral Council announced.
Venezuela to hold parliamentary elections in December
A member of the armed forces votes during presidential elections in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, May 20, 2018. / AP
July 1, 2020

Venezuela will hold elections in December to renew the National Assembly, the only institution in opposition hands.

Candidates will contest an expanded number of seats in the new legislature, which will increase from 167 to 277, said Indira Alfonzo, the president of the recently appointed National Electoral Council announced on Tuesday.

"We unanimously debated and built the special rules that will govern this December's parliamentary elections," Alfonzo said, announcing the increase in seats. She did not specify a date for the poll.

The opposition led by Juan Guaido, who is recognised as interim president by some 60 countries, has accused President Nicolas Maduro's government of wanting to hold elections without meeting "the minimum conditions of transparency."

The main opposition parties had already announced a boycott of the polls, and Maduro was accused by the United States of attempting to rig the election by naming a regime-friendly electoral authority.

The US is one of the dozens of countries formally backing National Assembly speaker Guaido that refuse to recognize Maduro on the grounds that his 2018 re-election was rigged.

READ MORE:US warns Venezuela of consequences if Guaido harmed

Recommended

Maduro, who succeeded former president Hugo Chavez after his death in 2013, has presided over the economic collapse of his oil-rich country. 

He has frustrated several attempts to unseat him, including a failed uprising called by Guaido, and crucially retains the support of the powerful armed forces.

With the opposition marginalised, the government has a free hand to regain control of the legislature, which it lost in December 2015 when the opposition routed Maduro's Socialist Party, winning 112 of the 167 seats.

The National Assembly is the only government institution in opposition hands.

Its power however is largely symbolic, having been usurped by the all-powerful Constituent Assembly, a separate body created by Maduro and stacked with government supporters.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia