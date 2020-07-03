In January this year, Egypt began importing natural gas from Israel. It marked a sharp reversal of roles: until a few years ago, it was Egypt selling gas to energy-starved Israel.

The regime of President Abdel Fattah el Sisi faces criticism as Egypt itself sits on huge gas reserves - its Zohr gas field is the largest in the Eastern Mediterranean. So why import it?

Cairo says it’s a deal between private companies, and that the government has nothing to do with it. That is not strictly true. Behind a layer of holding companies registered in tax havens, lies the real owner of the pipeline that brings gas from Israel’s Ashkelon region to Arish in Egypt: Egyptian General Intelligence.

Since Sisi, a former army commander, came to power in the 2013 coup, the military has tightened its stranglehold over the economy - it sells everything from televisions, refrigerators, cement, fertilizer to chickens and eggs.

Sisi “believes the military can generate revenue for the state and create jobs, provide affordable commodities to poorer and middle class Egyptians, which is good for him politically,” Yezid Sayigh, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Middle East Center, tells TRT World.

‘We can deliver’

The Egyptian military has elbowed its way into various commercial sectors by bolstering its image as an institution that can quickly build roads, and provide relief to people when civilian bureaucrats and private businesses fail.

For instance, the military makes a big show of distributing food to the poor during the fasting month of Ramadan and selling poultry at subsidised prices.

Running businesses and having a share in commercial ventures is nothing new for the Egyptian military. For decades, generals have shared the economic spoils alongside politicians and business cronies.

“The military was simply given the opportunity to build its own business interests starting in the late 1970s and especially the 1980s at a time when the state still owned most of the economy.

“In other words, the military were allowed to become another interest group in an economy dominated by privileged access and political connections, just as was allowed to public sector companies and later to private companies after the 1991 privatisation,” says Sayigh.

But the military's economic footprint was fairly limited before 2013, a period when political cronies of the ruling elite had the lion’s share when it came to controlling real estate and factories. That seems to be changing now.

Since Sisi came to power, the military has managed roughly one third of the budget spending, building roads and bridges, and importing food and medical supplies, Sayigh wrote in an extensive study last year.

So how much is it?