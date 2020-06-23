Saudi Arabia has prohibited international visitors from making Hajj this year in an effort to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Only a limited number of people already residing in the Kingdom will be allowed to attend the pilgrimage, according to an announcement issued on Monday by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Around two million people were expected to visit Mecca and Medina this summer for the annual gathering, which is scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 2.

Saudi authorities believe that the decision will help them make plans for social distancing that will keep people safe.

Saudi Arabia has recorded over 160,000 cases of infection and 1,300 deaths. It lifted a nationwide lockdown on June 21.

Earlier this month, Indonesia was one of the first countries to withdraw from the pilgrimage. Senegal, Malaysia and Singapore followed suit with similar announcements.

Any loss of revenue from the pilgrimage sector will put further economic strain on the Kingdom, which has already been hit with the twin shocks of low oil prices and the pandemic.

In May, the oil-rich nation had tripled its value added tax (VAT) as part of austerity measures to support its pandemic-hit economy.

Economic impact

Even though the majority of Saudi Arabia’s wealth comes from oil, pilgrims visiting Mecca and Medina are critical to its economy.

The Kingdom saw more than 19 million pilgrims for Umrah and 2.5 million pilgrims for Hajj in 2019. Combined, they contributed approximately $12 billion, or 7 percent of total GDP and 20 percent of its non-oil GDP.

It also impacts the primary source of income to many of Mecca’s 1.9 million inhabitants. At least 45 percent of the city’s population is made up of non-Saudis, many of whom are second and third generation undocumented migrants.