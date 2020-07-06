Given the reputation of Pakistani mangoes, a marketing drive to attract customers isn’t something that usually springs to mind.

A Pakistani supermarket’s campaign to deliver mangoes in a Lamborghini, however, has proved to be massively popular with residents in Dubai.

For Brothers Gulraiz Yaseen and Muhammad Jehanzeb, managing directors of the Pakistan Super Market chain, the intention was to spread cheer in the midst of a pandemic.

“We wanted to come up with an idea to make people happy and put a smile on children’s faces. So we decided to introduce the Lamborghini as a delivery service for the ‘king of the fruit’ straight to their doorsteps,” Yaseen told TRT World.

“When the kids come outside and see the ‘mango in the lambo’ they get super excited. They take photos and we give them a ride.”

Yaseen and Jehanzeb started the campaign three weeks ago, when mango season arrived.

Shortly after rolling out the service on the supermarket’s Facebook page, it took off.

Yaseen recalled when deliveries began, surprised patrons began regularly documenting the royal delivery protocol.

Videos of delighted mango lovers taking exhilarating rides in the super car then started doing the rounds online.

“Every customer then posted videos of the delivery on social media, and ‘mango in a lambo’ started to go viral,” he said.

Initially delivery was only available once a week on Thursdays, but with growing demand it has increased to three times a week.

The high interest they’ve received in Dubai alone has kept operations limited within the Emirate for now. The Lamborghini Huracan was arranged just for the summer.

“We didn’t start the campaign because of the money,” Yaseen declared. “The intention was to make people happy.”