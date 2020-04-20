State-run Pakistan Television announced late on Sunday that it will air the action-packed Turkish drama series Resurrection: Ertugrul during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

"The acclaimed Turkish television series @DirilisDizisi is being aired on PTV on the instructions of Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI," Pakistan Television announced on its official Twitter account.

"Airing will commence from the 1st of Ramazan at 9:10 pm (local time) on PTV Home," the state-run broadcaster added.

Ramadan is expected to begin in Pakistan on the evening of April 24.

PTV News also shared a 44-second promo of the serial with its announcement.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan, a close aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan and chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Information, Broadcasting and Heritage, praised the production team of TRT and said Ertugrul will air with Urdu dubbing.

In September last year, Turkey, Pakistan and Malaysia agreed to jointly fight the rising global trend of Islamophobia, mainly in the West. The three countries also decided to launch a TV channel dedicated to confronting the challenges posed by Islamophobia and to produce films on Muslim heroes.