In the early 1990s, at the peak of an uprising in India-administered Kashmir, a young Pakistani band made a song dedicated to the Kashmiri struggle. It was called Jaago (Wake Up).

The disputed territory of Kashmir has been at the heart of the conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours since their independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

They have fought three wars already and the latest move from New Delhi to strip the valley of its autonomy has raised tensions once again.

Back in 1992, it was the Kashmiris who came out on to the streets to demand their right to self-determination. It was in part an armed struggle.

“I was moved by the horrific stories that I read in a magazine, Kashmir Chronicles,” says Nadeem Nasir, lyricist and the lead singer of the band Jazba, which wrote the song.

“There was a story about a pregnant woman who was raped. There was a picture of an elderly man shot dead on a street in broad daylight, a big gaping hole in his stomach and you can see through it.”

The song was a depiction of that era. It was a commentary on the continuous suffering of the Kashmiri people and their mistreatment. The video showed the Indian army lining up men for identification and it ends with someone picking up a rifle - a final awakening.

It was an instant hit and propelled the band to fame. “We used to get thousands of letters from all over the country. It was unbelievable how much closeness people felt for Kashmir,” says Nasir.

Contrary to popular belief, the Pakistani state was not involved in the making of the song.

Jaago’s video was shot on a small budget in the back alleys of Pakistan’s biggest city, Karachi, and the band sold the rights for one thousand rupees ($28). “That’s the only money we saw as far as the sales of cassettes are concerned.”

The band ultimately released an album but was never comfortable making the kind of light romantic songs that studios demanded. The band members moved on to other professions within a few years.