Fetullahist Terrorist Organisation (FETO) has been exposed for fraudulently using emotional appeals to motivate charitable giving through donation campaigns and aid organisations, while a majority of the funds collected are transferred to FETO HQ in Pennsylvania, US.

Recently, the Head of the FETO-controlled KMSH/Muslim Community of Albania, Bujar Spahiu, launched an aid campaign allegedly in support of the victims of the earthquake that hit Türkiye on February 6, 2023.

The campaign managed to raise approximately USD 13 million with the promise of transferring the money collected to earthquake victims.

However, FETO officials falsely declared to the Albanian authorities that the total amount raised was USD 130,000.

As a result, donations made for the earthquake victims never reached the intended recipients as they were instead transferred to the FETO HQ in Pennsylvania, US with the facilitation of Engjell Hoxha, a FETO member Albanian citizen and a graduate of the FETO-run Bedër University, who was historically involved in money laundering.