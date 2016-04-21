WORLD
2 MIN READ
Two Chinese giant pandas debut in South Korea park
Giant Chinese panda bears Ai Bao, Le Bao unveiled to general public in South Korea
Two Chinese giant pandas debut in South Korea park
Panda Ai Bao, which arrived from China last month, eats bamboo during a photo opportunity at an amusement park in Yongin, South Korea on April 7, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 21, 2016

Two Chinese giant pandas made their public debut on Thursday at an amusement park in South Korea, delighting adults and children alike.

The pandas, two-year-old female Ai Bao, and three-year-old male Le Bao, arrived in South Korea on March 3 from Sichuan Province in China.

They had been under quarantine for about 50 days at their new home at Everland in Yongin, an amusement park with its own zoo.

"Ai Bao is coy. She likes to spend time eating or resting in a tree rather than playing. Le Bao is mischievous, so he likes to roll around, swim, and climb trees. He is very active and will be popular among visitors," South Korean panda keeper at Everland, Kang Cher-won, said.

Recommended

Children, some dressed in panda costumes, others carrying panda soft toys, said they enjoyed their first real-life panda sighting.

"I've seen pandas only in pictures and books, but seeing them in person, they were so cute," said eight-year-old elementary student, Seo Seung-yeon.

"We heard pandas from China were in Korea. My child had never seen a panda before so that's why we came. The pandas were so cute and my child liked them too, so I'm glad we came," added 32-year-old Pak Bo-ram, another visitor who came with her one-year-old son.

China has been sending their black and white ambassadors abroad in a sign of goodwill since the 1950s as part of what is known as 'panda diplomacy'.

The pair, the first in South Korea in 22 years, will live at their new home on a 15-year loan, as agreed by the two countries during a summit in 2014, according to South Korea's presidential office.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit