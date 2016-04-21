Two Chinese giant pandas made their public debut on Thursday at an amusement park in South Korea, delighting adults and children alike.

The pandas, two-year-old female Ai Bao, and three-year-old male Le Bao, arrived in South Korea on March 3 from Sichuan Province in China.

They had been under quarantine for about 50 days at their new home at Everland in Yongin, an amusement park with its own zoo.

"Ai Bao is coy. She likes to spend time eating or resting in a tree rather than playing. Le Bao is mischievous, so he likes to roll around, swim, and climb trees. He is very active and will be popular among visitors," South Korean panda keeper at Everland, Kang Cher-won, said.