Turkey is marking the nine victims of Mavi Marmara who lost their lives in a raid by Israeli forces while trying to break a siege on Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid.

A fleet with 750 activists from 37 countries across the world had sailed off an Istanbul seaport to break a siege by Israel, on May 31, 2010.

The Mavi Marmara flotilla, composed of six civilian ships, was filled around 6,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid and hoped to reach Palestinian shores.

The activists on the ships -almost at every ages- were so excited about their journey to the Gaza Strip, to which they thought they would bring freedom more than the aid.

They were so close, in fact. Perhaps, after a couple of more hours they would be able to reach their destination.

However, things didn't go the way that they had planned.

In the morning of May 31, forces belonging to the Israeli Navy raided the Mavi Marmara with four war frigates, three helicopters, two submarines, and 30 zodiac boats.