Chris Evans steps down after one series of ‘Top Gear'
British TV & radio star Chris Evans resigned as host of BBC motoring show ‘Top Gear' after the ratings for the show fell to an all-time low.
Chris Evans takes part in a trade during a charity event on the trading floor of BGC Partners in London September 11, 2013. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 4, 2016

"Stepping down from Top Gear," Chris Evans said over Twitter on Monday.

The British TV and radio star announced his resignation after the first series ended with an all-time low audience.

He said, "Gave it my best shot but sometimes that's not enough. The team are beyond brilliant, I wish them all the best."

Adding, "I feel like my standing aside is the single best thing I can now do to help the cause."

Former 'Friends' star Matt LeBlanc and Evans took over as co-hosts of the global hit show after Jeremy Clarkson was dropped by the BBC because he hit and verbally abused a producer last year.

In May, the show launched its first episode with a new line-up and peaked ratings with 4.4 million viewers, although Evans tweeted otherwise, but the programmes ratings slowly dropped when it received indifferent reviews from critics and viewers on social media, dropping its viewing numbers to 1.9 million.

Former show hosts Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are currently making a new motoring-focused show for Amazon.com called 'Grand Tour'.

