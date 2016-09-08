POLITICS
2 MIN READ
US swimmer Lochte gets 10-month suspension over Rio scandal
The US Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte fabricated a story that he was robbed at gunpoint in Rio de Janiero
US swimmer Lochte gets 10-month suspension over Rio scandal
This file photo taken on August 10, 2016 shows USA's Ryan Lochte as he competes in the Men's 200m Individual Medley heat during the swimming event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 8, 2016

American swimmer Ryan Lochte has been suspended for 10 months, US media reported on Wednesday, following a scandal involving the US Olympic athlete and three other swimmers at the Rio Games.

The suspension was handed down by the US Olympic Committee and USA Swimming, USA Today reported, citing an unnamed source. Celebrity gossip website TMZ, citing unnamed sources, also reported the suspension. No further details were available.

US Olympic Committee and USA Swimming did not immediately responded to requests for comment.

Lochte, 32, was dropped by four of his major sponsors after admitting he "overexaggerated" a tale about being robbed and held at gunpoint with the three other swimmers after a party during the Rio Olympics.

Recommended

Brazilian authorities said the group destroyed a bathroom and urinated in public, and have recommended that Lochte be charged with falsely reporting a crime.

USA Today also reported that the three other swimmers were suspended, although for shorter lengths of time, and that Lochte would be banned from a championship swim meet in Budapest in 2017.

Late last month, ABC television said Lochte was joining the cast of "Dancing With the Stars," a competition in which celebrities are paired with professional ballroom dancers.

That announcement came as the gold medalist said he thought reaction to his Rio de Janeiro tale had been blown out of proportion.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast