Tropical storm Otto killed at least nine people and caused extensive damage in Costa Rica before moving out into the Pacific Ocean, officials said on Friday.

Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solis decreed three days of mourning to begin on Monday.

Aerial television pictures from northern Costa Rica showed water and mud in several towns, and small bridges collapsed.

Solis said the storm dumped a month's worth of rain in just a few hours in Costa Rica. Authorities said it caused around $8 million in damage to roads.

Otto smashed into southeastern Nicaragua on Thursday as a category 2 hurricane before crossing into Costa Rice, but it weakened rapidly and became a tropical storm by early Friday as it drifted deeper into the Pacific, the US National Hurricane Center said.

A Costa Rican police official, Walter Espinoza, told a news conference: "The number of people killed is nine. We have recovered eight bodies, only one remains."