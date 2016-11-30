What is an EmDrive?

The EmDrive, short for Electromagnetic Drive, is a radical new propulsion system with a pretty simple design that was first proposed nearly 20 years ago.

It is a metal cone with microwaves that bounce around inside its walls. When the microwaves hit the walls of the device, it produces thrust.

The kicker is that, unlike a rocket, the cone is totally closed off at both ends.

That's right, no exhaust, no steam, nothing "pushes" out of it, yet it seems to create thrust.

A traditional rocket engine goes forward by burning fuel and pushing the hot exhaust out the back. That's how airplanes, space ships, and almost anything that flies gets its thrust.

How does it work?

The truth is, no one seems to know. Not even the researchers at NASA, the American space agency who studied the drive, can give an explanation.

Many scientists expected the EmDrive to flop after NASA got involved. But the opposite happened.

NASA's own Advanced Propulsion Physics Laboratory, nicknamed Eagleworks, built a version of the EmDrive and tested it in a vacuum. The team put their experiment through a year-long peer reviewed study, and published their findings last week.

They published a paper saying it works. But the ‘how' is still a mystery.

Doesn't this break the laws of physics?

Sir Isaac Newton proposed three laws of motion which has held up for the past few centuries.

His third law says, "Every action must have an equal and opposite reaction."

The EmDrive seems to go against our current understanding of how things move, seeming to "break" Newton's third law.

In the case of the EmDrive, there seems to still be thrust, but no "action" that seems to cause it.

Another quirky thing about the EmDrive was discovered when NASA scientists fired a laser into it while it was turned on. They said that some of the lasers travelled faster than the speed of light, again something that shouldn't be possible.