WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands gather in Jakarta to support Muslim candidates
Jakarta residents head to the polls on Wednesday to pick their next governor, in a contest which analysts say has morphed into a proxy fight ahead of a presidential election in 2019.
Thousands gather in Jakarta to support Muslim candidates
Protesters rally against Jakarta incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 11, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
Zeynep ŞahinZeynep Şahin
February 11, 2017

More than 100,000 Indonesians descended on Jakarta's grand mosque on Saturday to call on people to vote for Muslim candidates running against the city's incumbent Christian governor in an upcoming election.

Saturday is the final day of campaigning for Wednesday's vote in which Ethnic Chinese Christian governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama is facing two prominent Muslim challengers.

Purnama, known by his nickname Ahok, won popularity for his no-nonsense style and determination to clean up Jakarta.

But he has seen a once unassailable poll lead whittled away after being hauled into court for a blasphemy trial that critics view as unfair and politically motivated.

Recommended

The allegations against him centre on comments he made about a Koranic verse.

He accused his opponents of using the verse, which some interpret as meaning Muslims should only support Muslim leaders, to trick people into voting against him.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance