CANAKKALE/GALLIPOLI PENINSULA, Türkiye — The sound echoes across the crowded stadium as the Janissary band beat their drums, dressed in boldly coloured Ottoman-style costumes.

"This is the last army of Islam," the military band sings, performing a nationalist song written in 1922 as Türkiye was in the midst of its war for independence against European occupation. The Turks would prove victorious the following year, and the modern Turkish state would be founded that following year, rising out of the ashes of the Ottoman Empire.

The last great victory of the Ottoman Empire was won here at Canakkale, on March 18, 1915, in what the English-speaking world knows better as the ill-fated Gallipoli Campaign. Australians and New Zealanders pay respects to their dead each year on April 25 – Australia lost 8,141 men, and New Zealand lost 2,779.

Turks call the months of fighting on the peninsula the Battles of Canakkale, and their victory against the foreign invaders is the source of national pride. Yet, it also symbolises the enormous loss of human life. Some 250,000 troops, who came from across the Ottoman Empire, died or were injured defending the Gallipoli Peninsula. Each year, Turks mark the anniversary of their victory against invading British-led and French-led forces in a ceremony that many view with more emotion than Turkish Republic Day on October 29, in terms of the sense of national loss it involves.

The area is the opening to the Canakkale Strait, and if the Allies had succeeded in capturing the Gallipoli Peninsula, it would have likely allowed them to push straight through to capture Istanbul, the then capital of the Ottoman Empire, not to mention through to the Black Sea to provide the Russians with desperately needed supplies.

For the Ottomans, it was a fight for their very survival.

"When the [WWI Allies] attacked the Dardanelles Strait, Istanbul went into a state of panic," says Ahmet Uslu, a Turkish historian who has studied Canakkale for decades, and has a museum dedicated to the WWI battles. "So they sent all their available forces to the Dardanelles Strait, to defend it."

Not only were the Allies striking the heart of their empire, but they were also attacking the seat of the caliphate, which allowed the Ottomans to retain religious and political influence beyond their diminishing physical borders, across the Muslim world. Indeed, when Türkiye gave up its claim to the caliphate, immediately upon independence, it opened the way for Western colonisation and military intervention across the rest of the Middle East, which continues up until today.

More than a century later, the legacy of Canakkale continues to loom large over the national consciousness. The March 18 memorial ceremonies also show the complexity and contradictions of the modern Turkish state.

"We are here to remember our martyrs," says one of the senior officers in the Mehter, as the elite Janissary band is known, wearing a hancher, a curved Ottoman-style dagger, tucked into his belt.

The Janissary forces were historically elite Christians recruited from the Balkans, and the Janissary band was first established in the thirteenth century. It was disbanded in 1826, along with the rest of the powerful force, after the Janissaries revolted. The Ottomans created a new Janissary band in 1911, in a bid to improve the troops' morale as the empire was losing its influence and territory, this time composed of Turkish nationals.

"Now everybody is Turkish," the officer says, a smile beaming from beneath his exceptionally well-groomed moustache when asked about today's Mehter.

During the Battles of Canakkale, the Mehter played Ottoman battle songs to help inspire the troops. Many of the songs date back to Ottoman battles, centuries earlier, against the Crusaders.

Today's Mehter are officially part of the Turkish armed forces. They sing several Crusade-era war songs in the football stadium. "We are fighting for Allah, and the Quran promised that we would win," they chant.

But the context is very much a contemporary one. After a closing prayer from the Mehter, the political speeches begin.

The government chose Saturday, to officially launch a project to build a $2.8 billion bridge that will cross the Canakkale Strait.

"Are you ready to celebrate our victory in 1915? Are you ready to celebrate the opening of the bridge?" the announcer asks, referring to the groundbreaking ceremony for the 1915 Canakkale Bridge, due for completion in 2023.

Similarly, over a building housing a multimedia exhibition in the harbour of the town of Canakkale titled "The Sons of Canakkale," hangs a giant blue poster about the bridge project. "The 1915 Canakkale Bridge: The foundation of a stronger Türkiye is being laid in Canakkale."

Even on a day like this, political tensions were present. This is the first March 18 anniversary to be marked since last year's attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the military attendance at the stadium part of the ceremonies is diminished compared to what it has traditionally been.

When the mayor of Canakkale, Ulgur Gokhan, takes the stage, sections of the crowd erupt into boos. Gokhan is from the opposition CHP, Türkiye's main social democratic party, and those booing are supporters of the conservative AK Party (Justice and Development Party). Other pockets of the crowd, however, clap and cheer.

"I salute everyone who wants to participate in this event," the mayor says. "We don't separate or discriminate against people, if we do that, we'll have hell."

When he condemns those who carried out the July 15, 2016 attempted coup, however, the boos cease.

When the head of the Canakkale armed forces begins his speech, the dissenting chants grow even louder. "Recep Tayyip Erdogan," sections of the crowd chants, in a show of support for the president, who is watching the ceremony.