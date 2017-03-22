CANAKKALE/GALLIPOLI, Türkiye — On November 14, 1914, more than a century ago, Sultan Mehmed Reshad V, the ruler of the erstwhile Ottoman Empire, declared war against the Allied forces in World War I. Resad, who was considered the Islamic caliph, distributed thumbnail-sized books across the Muslim world that carried a decree in Arabic letters, calling on Muslims to support the Ottomans.

Ali Haydar Efendi, the Grand Mufti of Istanbul, read out the decree from the pulpit of the Fatih Mosque on the same day. He described the military advances of the Allies as "an attack on the Islamic Caliphate".

Resad also dispatched the tiny booklets with letters to military, religious and community leaders in the Balkan states, Iran, India and other Muslim-dominated countries.

A century later, a copy of the booklet is preserved in the office of Ahmet Uslu, a local historian in western Türkiye's Canakkale province. "Let me show you something interesting and powerful that many people don't know about," Uslu told TRT World, while reaching toward his cupboard.

He took out the booklet, which was as small as a piece of bubble gum, and ran his fingers over its tin-foiled cover, which had a picture of Sultan Resad engraved on it. "Even though the book is so small, the letters in it can be easily read. Look how clean the writing is," Uslu said.

Uslu graduated with a degree in history from Ankara University in 1980. Since then, he has been collecting military souvenirs, chronicling the famous battle of Gallipoli in World War I.

A tall man in his late fifties with a well-trimmed beard, Uslu also owns a war museum in a nearby village called Seddulbahir, where a variety of battlefield items are showcased: gallantry medals, pocket watches, rusty bullets and swords. The items belonged to soldiers who fought for the Ottoman Empire.

"There is no war like it [Gallipoli] in Ottoman history," Uslu said, "No other war affected the Turkish psyche quite like Canakkale (Gallipoli)."

In modern day Türkiye's, the battle of Gallipoli carries a symbolic weight. While it gives the nation a reason to celebrate its most crucial victory — which reshaped the political imagination of Ottoman subjects — it also means an immeasurable loss, a reason to mourn tens of thousands of Ottoman soldiers, who gave up their lives fighting the Allied forces.

For the Ottoman military, Gallipoli, or what the Turks call Canakkale, was strategically important. The Allies wanted to force the Ottomans out of World War I by passing through the Canakkale Strait and capturing its capital, Istanbul. Gruelling naval warfare began on March 18, 1915, as the enemy ships cruised toward the coast of Gallipoli.

The Ottoman military, which comprised Turks, Arabs, Bosnians, Albanians, Kurds and Circassians, launched an artillery attack at the enemy ships and sank three of them by the end of the day. The Royal Navy of Britain took a serious hit, which historians say was the worst one ever since the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805.

Though the Ottoman Empire was on its last legs, the March 18 victory boosted the morale of the Ottoman army and triggered the first wave of nationalism among the Turks.

"Canakkale is a victory achieved by an army which had retreated for the last 200 and 250 years. A nation which went through the Balkans defeat resurrected in Canakkale. 1915 is a date when we gained the spirit of Canakkale," Muhammet Erat, a history professor at the town's March 18th University, told TRT World.

"Canakkale marked a new age in which the Turkish nation reasserted its own identity and was being resurrected."

The battle of Gallipoli still evokes strong feelings among the citizens of modern-day Türkiye. The current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently referred to it while speaking about the upcoming referendum, in which Turkish people will either vote for or against the move to transform the current parliamentary system into a presidential model.

On March 18, the 102nd anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign, Erdogan drew historical parallels what he called the "western intervention" in the upcoming referendum and accused European countries of hampering Türkiye's rise in the region in recent years.

"They [Europeans] know what this kind of [radical constitutional] change means for Türkiye," Erdogan said. "A century ago, when they came to [Gallipoli] to offer condolences to the Turks whom they described as 'the sick man [of Europe]', [the same Turks] defeated them soundly and they never forgot this [fact]."

The call to arms

Masterminded by Winston Churchill, who later became the prime minister of Britain during the World War II, the Gallipoli campaign failed miserably on the naval front. To attempt to break the Ottoman defences, the allies launched a land invasion, deploying about 400,000 soldiers in the largest amphibious attack in the history of warfare.