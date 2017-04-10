Pressure is building on Russian President Vladimir Putin to sever a troubled alliance with Bashar al Assad after a deadly sarin gas attack killed 87 people, including 31 children. The US responded with a missile strike on a regime military outpost.

Foreign ministers from seven of the world's leading economies and Gulf states also endorsed the call for Russia to abandon Assad. The G7 meeting in Italy said Syria's civil war, now in its seventh year, can only end if Assad is out of the picture.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was expected to persuade his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov at their first meeting in Moscow.

Russia has long stood by the Syrian regime militarily and politically – from its full-scale intervention in late 2015 that turned the tide of the war in favour of Assad's forces, to repeatedlyvetoing punitive resolutions on Syria in the UN Security Council.

But the uproar over the chemical weapons attack in last week could turn Russia's alliance with Assad into a liability.

TRT World spoke to two experts on Russian and Syrian affairs about the likelihood of Putin reviewing its relationship with Assad.

How does Russia benefit from its relationship with Syria and what are the risks?

Alexei Khlebnikov, Russian International Council for Foreign Affairs: Syria is important to Russia's ability to project power into the region. All other regional powers have their assets there, so it's important for Russia to have theirs, too.

Russia has had a long-standing military presence that goes back to the Soviet era.

Syria is Russia's only outpost in the Middle East. Since fall of 2015 it is home to Hmeimeem Air Base. Also, Russia decided to upgrade its naval facility in Tartous to a naval base, which will be able to host big military vessels like aircraft carrier and nuclear submarines.

Aymenn al Tamimi, Middle East Forum: Besides obviously its military bases, I think it's the way Russia has been able to present itself as being this major power in world affairs, and presenting the way that they've managed to best the US and its allies on the whole Syria thing.

Then of course there's arms sales, and all of the debt to Russia that Syria is now in.

Russia is of course facing new sanctions, but I'm not sure that will severely impact Russia's ability economically to conduct this war. It's not been too much of a problem for them at all, in fact you could say their efforts and benefits have been remarkably efficient.