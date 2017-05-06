Today, millions of indigenous Arab Palestinians are still searching for statehood, autonomy and the end of a 70-year long Israeli occupation.

And over the past two decades, Ismail Haniya has been a prominent figure in that struggle. On Saturday, he was elected leader of the Islamic Resistance Movement of Hamas in a move that may herald a new era of Palestinian self-determination.

But Abu al Abed, as he is also known, has had an eventful ride on his path to Palestinian leadership having been arrested, imprisoned, exiled and targeted by Gaza-bound air strikes. He also lived to witness many of his comrades killed under Israeli occupation.

1. Haniya was born in 1963 in Gaza's Shati Refugee camp and is father to 13 children. His oldest son goes by the name of Abed, which is the reason for his moniker 'Abu al Abed' or 'father of Abed'.

His parents had fled their home in Ashkelon, close to the Gaza Strip after it was occupied by Israel in 1948.

2. He attended a UN refugee school and graduated from The Islamic University of Gaza in 1987 with a BA in Arabic literature.

3. But he joined a revolt in 1987 known as the Intifada, or uprising, expressing dissent at the illegal Israeli occupation of Gaza and the West Bank.

It was during that Intifada that Hamas was founded, initially as a branch of the Muslim Brotherhood in Palestine.

4. Haniya was jailed several times because of his involvement in the Intifada and spent six months in Israeli prison in 1988.

He was exiled to Lebanon along with 400 Hamas members in 1989, only to return in 1993.

Lebanon had refused to accept the exiles, forcing them to live in tents in the northern part of Israel's security zone in southern Lebanon.

5. During his exile, Haniya became close to former Hamas leader Abdel Aziz alRantisi, who was assassinated by an Israeli air strike in 2004.

"In general, the issue of forced exile from our homeland has had a profound effect on my thinking," al Rantisi said.

6. Haniya survived an assassination attempt in 2003 when he served as an assistant to Hamas co-founder Sheikh Ahmed Yassin.

Yassin guided Haniya's rise to prominence, but he was assassinated by an Israeli aerial missile strike while on his wheelchair after coming out of the mosque from morning prayers in 2004.

"The attacks inside Israel are operations we carry out in response to Israeli crimes against our people," Yassin said at the time.

7. In 2006, Haniya led Hamas in its initial participation and success in legislative elections. He became Prime Ministerof the Palestinian Authority (PA) in 2006.

He then made several high level international visits to Turkey, Egypt, Sudan, Qatar, Tunisia, Bahrain, and Iran.