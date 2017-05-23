WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bolivian president's ex-girlfriend gets 10 year jail term
Gabriela Zapata was said to have used her influence to get contracts worth $560 million for a Chinese engineering company. Bolivia's congress ruled that Morales was not to blame.
Bolivian president's ex-girlfriend gets 10 year jail term
Bolivian President Evo Morales' ex-girlfriend Gabriela Zapata Montano (C), former manager of the Chinese construction firm CAMC, is arrested under corruption charges in La Paz, on February 26, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 23, 2017

Gabriela Zapata, the 31-year old ex-girlfriend of Bolivian President Evo Morales, was sentenced to ten years in prison on corruption charges on Tuesday, capping a steamy case that also involved allegations of a hidden love child.

Zapata, a former manager at the Chinese engineering group CAMC, was accused of using her influence with the president to win $560 million in government contracts.

She began dating Morales in 2005, when she was 18 years old. Morales, 57, said the affair ended two years later.

The case exploded into the headlines in February 2016, just as Bolivia headed into a referendum on whether to allow Morales, who is single, to run for a fourth term.

Lost referendum

The leftist leader, who has been in power since 2006, went on to lose the vote.

Congress opened an investigation after the government admitted Zapata used state offices and employees to carry out CAMC business, but ruled Morales was not at fault.

La Paz prosecutor Edwin Blanco said Zapata was guilty of laundering "illicit earnings, which was proven based on the vast deposits in [her] accounts and cash payments that the defendant made to purchase real estate, autos and companies, among other things."

Recommended

Blanco said Zapata was handed the maximum sentence possible in this case.

Four government workers who were her accomplices received lesser sentences.

Love child

The scandal took a bizarre twist when Morales and Zapata got into a bitter dispute over a child he allegedly fathered with her.

He said the boy had died, while she insisted he was still alive.

She ultimately changed her story, and claimed that the baby had died in 2009.

Five people were arrested for allegedly coaching a different boy to pose as the president's son.

In a recent TV interview, Zapata claimed to have been used since 2005 by an opposition politician who was aiming to hurt the president.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54