GAZIANTEP, Turkey — Umm Muhammad is quick on her feet. She paces out of her apartment on a late January morning, pressing a cell phone to her ear. She instructs her customers how to navigate the labyrinthine alleyways of her neighbourhood in southwest Turkey's Gaziantep district, until they come to a point where she is able to meet them midway.

Her customers are usually from foreign non-profits and aid organisations that have sprung up in Gaziantep after civil discontent in Syria morphed into a brutal civil war. Muhammad, who preferred not to give her real name to protect her privacy, delivers them the meals she cooks out of her tiny kitchen on the ground floor of a rundown building.

She lives with her two teenage boys, a paralysed husband and a mentally sick father. The 45-year-old is originally from Syria's Aleppo province. She moved to Turkey four years ago after she lost her two nephews, one of whom was killed by a sniper and the other abducted and killed by the forces loyal to Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad. She's now single-handedly looking after her family, both by being the sole earner of the household income, and as their carer. Their survival relies on the number of meals she sells.

"My husband and father need medication. I have to pay bills of home, water and electricity. I cannot stay at home," she says.

Her day starts at 6am. She cleans her kitchen and then buys her daily stock of vegetables, beef and chicken from a nearby grocery store.

By 11am, the aroma of food emanates from her kitchen, strong enough to whet the appetite of passers-by. She packs the food in tin foil-wrapped containers and delivers them all by 3pm.

"My customers have praised my cooking skills," she says. "They encourage me to cook more."

Muhammad is particularly good at cooking yaprak (grape leaves stuffed with rice and meat) and kibbeh, a Levantine mix of beef, cashews, raisins and cereals. She also makes zucchini stuffed with rice and tomatoes, and different kinds of vegetable salads.

After taking a rest for one or two hours, she returns to her kitchen to prepare food for dinner. She delivers her last order at 12:00 am. "We Syrians are hard working people," she says. "I am not going to say that working overtime has made my life miserable. I am very thankful to Allah that I am able to sell food and look after my family."

Muhammad's entrepreneurial journey began soon after she became a refugee. She took a job as a maid in a Turkish household three years ago, where she cleaned floors, washed dishes and cooked dinners for her employer. She earned 400 Turkish Liras ($111) a month.

One day, her employer, a woman in her late forties, invited people over for dinner. She asked Muhammad to cook some Syrian dishes. "They all liked my food," Muhammad recalls, "One woman [in the group] worked for an international NGO. She asked me if I could cook lunch for her and her colleagues."

The client and the market

In addition to that initial foreign non-profit, her clientele soon increased to four other aid agencies. But she couldn't grow beyond that - aside from cooking for weddings and funerals on rare occasions.

Though Syrians topped the list of foreign nationals setting up the most high-capital startups in Turkey last year, middle class entrepreneurs like Muhammad find themselves trapped in a soul-crushing routine of putting in hard hours every day, just to make ends meet.

Muhammad aspired to open a restaurant to multiply her production, but she soon gave up on the idea. The economic reality in southeastern Turkey has changed after the arrival of Syrian refugees increased the region's population. Real estate prices have shot up and the labour pool has become highly competitive, leaving refugees running small-scale businesses with often pitiful profit margins.

"I just need a slightly bigger space, a microwave, a potato cutting machine, a refrigerator," she says. "I can afford to buy some of the equipment, but I cannot afford a space."

Yet wealthier Syrian refugees are on a different side of the aisle. They have better opportunities compared to their disadvantaged counterparts. Syrians can register a business firm with $1,000, and with $2 million capital investment, they are eligible for Turkish citizenship.

Muhammad Saleh Ahmedo has applied for citizenship for himself, his wife and his three children. A medium-built man with wide green eyes, Ahmedo set up his firm two years ago. He manufactures cold storage devices for big buildings, factories and warehouses.

"All you need is a [Syrian] passport and a Turkish residency card to set up a shop here," says Ahmedo. "If you import products you have to pay 18 percent tax to the government and when you export you get that 18 percent back."

Ahmedo mainly ships his products to the Gulf countries: most of his clients are in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. In the last two years, he says he has invested $500,000 to set up his manufacturing firm in Sanayii, a newly built industrial hub in Gaziantep.

"To name the factory, I went to the trade chamber. The officials there gave me an acceptance letter. I submitted that letter at the local governor's office. They asked me how much my project is worth," says Ahmedo, "They approved my case, and I signed the contract in the governor's office. That was it."

He rented a spacious warehouse in Sanayii for $700 per month. He combines the spare parts, which he buys from Turkey and Germany, into giant-sized cooling units. The devices cost between $2,500 and $9,000, depending on their size.

Before the war broke out in Syria, Ahmedo ran the same business in Idilib province. He also has a branch office in Saudi Arabia, which is currently overseen by his older brother.

Under the shadow state