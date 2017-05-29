The Philippine military said on Monday it was close to retaking a southern city held for a seventh day by militants, as helicopters unleashed more rockets on positions held by the rebels aligned with Daesh.

Members of the Daesh-linked Maute group have been battling the army since last Tuesday. Heavy fighting between the military and rebel groups has killed dozens of people with many more still trapped inside the city.

Though most people have left, those stranded are worried they could be intercepted by militants at checkpoints on routes out of the city.

Militants went on a rampage

The violence began on May 23, when dozens of militants went on a rampage throughout Marawi after security forces attempted to arrest Isnilon Hapilon, a leader of the Abu Sayyaf kidnap-for-ransom gang.